Tom Cruise's Warner Bros. Film Deal & Paramount Exit Are Deeper Than You Think

Each of the conflicts between Tom Cruise and Paramount Pictures that The Hollywood Reporter's article details align with previous reporting on the star and his interactions with the studio. In an interview with Variety, Paramount CEO Brian Robbins admitted that the company feuded with Cruise over the budget of both "Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning — Part One" and "Mission: Impossible 8." According to the executive, Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie wanted to add an expensive scene planned for the latter film into the first one, an expense Paramount did not want to pay. "It was a production issue, and it was about the scope of what was being asked for," Robbins said. "And the question we needed to ask was do we need this and why? And then how big is it going to be, and how long is that going to take?"

While Cruise hasn't addressed reports around a potential Mission: Impossible series for Paramount+, it's worth noting that the actor has historically taken a strict stance against developing projects for television or streaming services. "I make movies for the big screen," he said at the Cannes premiere for "Top Gun: Maverick" in 2022 (via Variety). He has also taken issue with Paramount's approach to cable deals; Cruise and Sandra Bullock have claimed that Paramount's partnership with Epix has cost them millions of dollars in earnings, according to a report from Fortune.