Tanaya Beatty: What Happened To Yellowstone's Avery Actress?

"Yellowstone" has seen plenty of characters head in and out of the Dutton ranch (or sent to the infamous train station), but one character who made a surprise and swift exit was Tanaya Beatty's Avery. Rip Wheeler's (Cole Hauser) hired horse groomer made intermittent appearances from the start: turning up in the Season 1 finale and being a prominent presence in Season 2, she didn't return to the show until Season 4, which explained her absence.

After unexpectedly quitting her job at the Dutton ranch, she went to live with her family at the Broken Rock Reservation. It was then that her feelings for Kayce (Luke Grimes) were confirmed, implying that this was her real reason for calling it a day with the Duttons. Her last appearance was as a vision to Kayce in Season 4, Episode 10, "Grass on the Streets and Weeds on the Rooftops," seemingly representing an impending test on his marriage and family life.

While this seemed like an obvious setup for Beatty's return, she was a no-show yet again during the events of Season 5, Part 1. Thankfully, while she might not have spent much more time getting mixed up in bunkhouse brawls and the ongoing struggles of the Dutton dynasty, Beatty has appeared elsewhere and has more interesting work lined up as well.