How Superman & A Real-Life Undercover Mission Smashed The KKK's Third Wave

Throughout DC Comics, Superman has battled incredible villains like Brainiac and Lex Luthor. Created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, The Man of Steel has had no shortage of larger-than-life sinister foes. However, the hero saw his most important battle happen outside a comic book when he helped take down the Ku Klux Klan. Grunge recently dropped a new video describing how Clark Kent disrobed one of America's most vitriolic hate groups in the 1940s.

So, how did that happen? Well, let's back up a bit. In the 1920s, the KKK's popularity surged in the U.S. — amassing approximately four million members. By the 1930s, membership numbers dwindled due to some scandals about the group hitting the public. Still, the group was seen (as we hear in the video below) as a "morality group," ushering in "good" morals as opposed to the white supremacist hare group they were. The KKK largely operated in secret — making their crimes difficult to abolish.

Enter Stetson Kennedy, an investigative journalist who wanted to take part in the action against hate groups. In Atlanta, Georgia, Stetson goes undercover to join the KKK and leak the group's secrets to the public on 1946's "The Adventures of Superman Radio Show." The broadcast revealed the group's practices and showcased them as the villains they were. Children who listened in played games around capturing KKK members. Making the KKK a foe of Superman — and children — made the general public rethink their affiliations to the KKK.