The Marvels Features A Kamala Khan Mistake Only MCU Fans Caught
Kamala Khan's (Iman Vellani) dreams come true in "The Marvels" when the hero gets the chance to team up with her favorite Avenger, Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). However, because the two characters and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) are continuously switching places, the trio needs to figure out why it's happening and how to stop it. This leads to a scene in which Monica is looking up Kamala's powers in her Strategic Aerospace Biophysics and Exolinguistic Response (S.A.B.E.R.) file, which introduces a considerable continuity error: Ms. Marvel is incorrectly classified as an Inhuman.
Considering the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of the hero abandons her Inhuman origin in favor of being the franchise's first mutant, it appears that whoever filled in the information for the scene plugged in her comic book info without recognizing that it isn't the same as her live-action counterpart's. And it's not the only error listed — Kamala is also classified as a polymorph, referencing her shape-shifting powers on the page as opposed to her hard light-based abilities in the MCU. While the error might see fans speculate that Kamala's origin isn't as it appears in the MCU, it's more likely that filler details accidentally made their way into the film.
Why Kamala isn't an Inhuman in the MCU
Ms. Marvel co-creator Sana Amanat admitted in an interview with Empire that Kamala Khan wasn't originally conceived as an Inhuman: "Here's a really important thing that people do not know – when we were thinking about the character of Kamala back, back, back in the day in 2012, 2013, when [fellow co-creator G.] Willow [Wilson] and myself were ideating, we originally wanted to make her a mutant." However, it seems that Marvel's push to promote Inhumans in the comics while Fox owned the film rights to the X-Men made the creators land on a different origin.
Not helping matters in making Kamala an Inhuman in the MCU is the fact that Marvel's "Inhumans" was such a flop. The 2017 ABC show brought the Inhuman Royal Family to life, with Black Bolt (Anson Mount), Medusa (Serinda Swan), and Lockjaw among the characters who finally jumped from the comics page more than 50 years after debuting. However, the show was heavily criticized for its writing and acting and was eventually canceled. Ultimately, "Inhumans" left a sour taste in audiences' mouths, so changing Kamala's origin to being a mutant rather than an Inhuman wasn't a difficult sell.
The MCU could follow Ms. Marvel's comics history
If the MCU wants to keep Kamala Khan's Inhuman origins, it could follow the comics and have her be a mutant–Inhuman hybrid as revealed in "X-Men: Hellfire Gala" #1, in which Ms. Marvel returns from the dead as a mutant after being resurrected by the X-Men. Although her mutant powers have yet to emerge as of publication, she now fights alongside other mutant heroes as one of their own.
While the MCU doesn't seem to have any plans for the Inhumans, making Iman Vellani's version of Kamala a mutant–Inhuman hybrid is very much possible. It could easily be explained that her DNA contains both genes. Although she wouldn't come into her comics powers unless she's exposed to Terrigen Mist and undergoes Terrigenesis, it's not outside the realm of possibility that Ms. Marvel will gain Inhuman abilities at some point.