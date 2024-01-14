The Marvels Features A Kamala Khan Mistake Only MCU Fans Caught

Kamala Khan's (Iman Vellani) dreams come true in "The Marvels" when the hero gets the chance to team up with her favorite Avenger, Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). However, because the two characters and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) are continuously switching places, the trio needs to figure out why it's happening and how to stop it. This leads to a scene in which Monica is looking up Kamala's powers in her Strategic Aerospace Biophysics and Exolinguistic Response (S.A.B.E.R.) file, which introduces a considerable continuity error: Ms. Marvel is incorrectly classified as an Inhuman.

Considering the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of the hero abandons her Inhuman origin in favor of being the franchise's first mutant, it appears that whoever filled in the information for the scene plugged in her comic book info without recognizing that it isn't the same as her live-action counterpart's. And it's not the only error listed — Kamala is also classified as a polymorph, referencing her shape-shifting powers on the page as opposed to her hard light-based abilities in the MCU. While the error might see fans speculate that Kamala's origin isn't as it appears in the MCU, it's more likely that filler details accidentally made their way into the film.