Echo: Why Does Kingpin Give Maya A Hammer In Episode 4?

Contains spoilers for "Echo" Episodes 4 and 5 — "Taloa" and "Maya"

The following article references domestic abuse.

Following the release of "Echo" on Disney+, Marvel Studios officially made the Netflix series, including "Daredevil," "Jessica Jones," and "The Punisher," canon to the mainline Marvel Cinematic Universe. Of course, anyone who binge-watched all five episodes of "Echo" likely had a good idea that was the case, given certain events in the final couple of episodes.

During Episode 4, "Taloa," Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) presents Maya Lopez, aka Echo (Alaqua Cox), with a hammer. He offers himself as a sacrificial lamb, encouraging Maya to kill him, but she refuses. The moment will be particularly poignant for anyone who watched "Daredevil" on Netflix. That series contains a flashback sequence where viewers see a young Fisk (Cole Jensen) beat his father to death with the hammer due to the constant abuse he inflicted on his mother. It's the same hammer, suggesting the events of "Daredevil" are canon to the rest of the franchise.

It appears Fisk wants Maya to follow in his footsteps. Fisk killing his father was symbolic of him breaking free of his control and pursuing power at all costs. He wants Maya to follow the same path. Fisk serves as a father figure toward her, so if she kills him, she can be free of his control and pursue a similar criminal life as he led. But she wants something different now after reconnecting with her roots. It's a powerful moment for Maya's development and also provides an Easter egg for anyone who followed the Netflix Marvel shows.