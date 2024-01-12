Echo: Why Does Kingpin Give Maya A Hammer In Episode 4?
Contains spoilers for "Echo" Episodes 4 and 5 — "Taloa" and "Maya"
The following article references domestic abuse.
Following the release of "Echo" on Disney+, Marvel Studios officially made the Netflix series, including "Daredevil," "Jessica Jones," and "The Punisher," canon to the mainline Marvel Cinematic Universe. Of course, anyone who binge-watched all five episodes of "Echo" likely had a good idea that was the case, given certain events in the final couple of episodes.
During Episode 4, "Taloa," Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) presents Maya Lopez, aka Echo (Alaqua Cox), with a hammer. He offers himself as a sacrificial lamb, encouraging Maya to kill him, but she refuses. The moment will be particularly poignant for anyone who watched "Daredevil" on Netflix. That series contains a flashback sequence where viewers see a young Fisk (Cole Jensen) beat his father to death with the hammer due to the constant abuse he inflicted on his mother. It's the same hammer, suggesting the events of "Daredevil" are canon to the rest of the franchise.
It appears Fisk wants Maya to follow in his footsteps. Fisk killing his father was symbolic of him breaking free of his control and pursuing power at all costs. He wants Maya to follow the same path. Fisk serves as a father figure toward her, so if she kills him, she can be free of his control and pursue a similar criminal life as he led. But she wants something different now after reconnecting with her roots. It's a powerful moment for Maya's development and also provides an Easter egg for anyone who followed the Netflix Marvel shows.
Kingpin's hammer looks different on Echo
After completing "Echo," some fans may feel compelled to watch or rewatch "Daredevil." However, when they reach Season 1, Episode 8 — "Shadows in the Glass" — which is the installment where Wilson Fisk murders his father, they may find something unusual.
The "Daredevil" scene sees young Wilson Fisk pick up a standard hammer. It looks different than the hammer Kingpin has on "Echo," which is more of a ball peen hammer. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is filled with inconsistencies, so this easily could've been an oversight. There's also a chance it's not the actual hammer but a replacement Fisk got because it looks more dramatic.
However, that's not the only discrepancy. On "Echo" Episode 5, "Maya," we see Maya use her newfound powers to enter Kingpin's mind to the fateful moment when he's about to kill his dad. It's also different from how it's presented on "Daredevil," which had Fisk sitting in the same room where his father was beating his mother before picking up a hammer lying out in the open. On "Echo," Fisk is in another room, listening to the abuse before taking out the hammer from underneath his mattress. Maya allows Fisk to heal from the trauma and not let it consume him any longer. While certain details are altered, the broad strokes of Kingpin's origin are there. That's what's important and serves as a signal that "Daredevil" is canon.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.