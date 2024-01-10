Why Daredevil's Echo Appearance Is Such A Let Down For Marvel Fans

Contains spoilers for "Echo"

Alaqua Cox stars in Marvel Cinematic Universe miniseries "Echo" as Maya Lopez, whose alter ego serves as the show's title. She debuted as this character in "Hawkeye," making "Echo" a sequel of sorts. Also in its lineage is Netflix's "Daredevil," which is now MCU canon according to producer Brad Winderbaum. But while that show's Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) is a key character in "Echo," a conspicuous lack of Daredevil (Charlie Cox) disappointed a number of Marvel fans.

The expectation that Cox's Daredevil would play an important part in "Echo" was not just the result of its incorporation of "Daredevil" canon but the fact that a long, violent fight scene between Maya and Daredevil was teased ahead of the show's release. This scene did not ultimately make the final cut in its promised six-minute form, and Daredevil's role is limited to just a brief cameo in Episode 1 — quite possibly the result of what were purportedly extensive reshoots.

"Yall: DAREDEVIL!! please, I loved that he was there but he had 2 mins of Screentime, this was SUCH an amazing show dont reduce it to a Cameo," wrote @AnaisElysium on X, formerly known as Twitter, in one of many posts disappointed by Daredevil's "Echo" role.