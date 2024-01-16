Why True Detective: Night Country's Horror Easter Egg May Mean More Than We Think

A blink-or-you'll-miss-it sighting of "The Thing" is one thing; it's another when our lead detectives finally discover the missing group of men they've been looking for, only for them to appear like they've been taken right out of the body horror classic itself. Buried together under the ice, it's a nightmarish display that echoes the visuals of the titular alien during its shape-shifting phase. With hands outstretched from every angle and contorted faces stuck in fear, it does beg the question of whether something otherworldly really did leave these men out to freeze and be found together.

Connections between the Kurt Russell-starring classic and "True Detective" don't stop there, either. Season 1, Episode 1 of "True Detective" was entitled "Who Goes There," which is coincidentally the name of the novella that inspired "The Thing." With these links lingering throughout the show, it would certainly make for an exciting change of direction for a series that has never outright confirmed unnatural forces at play to get thrown into the mix now.

With whispers of "she's awake" and ghosts hinting at more horrors waiting for our heroes, is "Night Country" really venturing into areas that the show has never gone before? Who can say? For now, why don't we just wait a little longer for things to thaw out before we start firing up the flame thrower? You know, just to be safe?