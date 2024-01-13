LL Cool J's Sam Hanna Return In NCIS: Hawaii Season 3 Explained

You can't keep a good NCIS member down, even if their home series gets canceled. When audiences last saw Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) in the show's extended universe, he was working with his partner, G. Callen (Chris O'Donnell), and friend Nell Jones (Renée Felice Smith) to rescue his boss, Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt), during the series finale of "NCIS: Los Angeles." The trio ends up in Morocco, where Sam also assists "NCIS: Hawai'i" mainstays Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) during the Season 2 finale of that show.

Season 3, Episode 1, of "NCIS: Hawai'i" will see Sam outside of his element — not only is he going to be the agent tasked with properly debriefing Jane so she can get back to work at NCIS, but he's also going to find himself looped into one of the team's cases. TV Line reports that when a data breach occurs within the U.S. Marshals' database, Sam is forced to join Jane and the rest of the team as they make a trip to Las Vegas to catch the culprit.

"NCIS" fans are likely over the moon to spend a little more time with Sam, and the cast and crew running things behind the scenes at "NCIS: Hawai'i" seem just as overjoyed to welcome him to the set.