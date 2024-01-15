What Does The Opening Quote In True Detective: Night Country Episode 1 Mean?

Contains spoilers for "True Detective: Night Country" Episode 1

Season 4 of "True Detective" takes the action further north than it's ever been. The relative peace of Ennis, Alaska is thoroughly shattered when the scientists staffing the Tsalal research station disappear, and police chief Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and State Trooper Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) find themselves in the middle of a mystery for the ages.

Before "True Detective: Night Country" gets to all of that, however, the show presents its first hint of things to come in the shape of an ominous quote. "For we do not know what beasts the night dreams when its hours grow too long for even God to be awake," the text that opens the show reads. The quote is attributed to Hildred Castaigne and provides a massive clue about the nature of things to come. Castaigne, as it happens, is the unreliable narrator of a short story called "The Repairer of Reputations," which is a pivotal part of Robert W. Chambers' book "The King in Yellow."

This reference to the King in Yellow — or the Yellow King, as "True Detective" likes to call Chambers' entity — is a strong indication that "Night Country" is a return to "True Detective's" oldest roots. After all, the King in Yellow and the strange place called Carcosa that's associated with it are recurring motifs on "True Detective" Season 1. As such, "Night Country" basically announces its mission statement from the very first moment: Hold on to your hats, because the show is back in the same spooky subject matter everyone loved in the first season.