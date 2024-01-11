Godzilla X Kong Toy Confirms What King Kong's Huge Glove Does In The New Empire

The titular titans of "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" are roaring back on the big screen with a fresh makeover. While Godzilla sports an aesthetic pink enough to make Barbie jealous, Kong will be donning a mysterious piece of battle gear. Alongside the axe obtained by the great ape in "Godzilla vs. Kong," the new film will also see him utilize a yellow metallic glove on his right arm. With the anticipated release still some months away, fans have been pondering as to what the glove's purpose will be, with many making playful comparisons to Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet. While the weapon may not have the ability to wipe out half of all life in the universe, a newly released Kong figure indicates that it is nevertheless a force to be reckoned with.

A recent line of "Godzilla x Kong" toys released by Playmates includes a rendition of the Eighth Wonder of the World armed with his trusty new glove. According to the back of the box, the weapon is called the B.E.A.S.T. Glove, with the acronym standing for Bio-Enhanced Anatomech Seismic Thunder. A description of the toy also gives us an idea of what the B.E.A.S.T. is capable of, reading, "Armed with his ancestral axe, and a prototype battle gauntlet that enhances his earth-shattering primal strength, Kong roars into every battle packing a meteor impact with every punch."

Kong needing such a powerful weapon hints that whatever threat lies ahead won't be an easy defeat. Given that Kong possesses neither the atomic powers nor the durability of his scaly counterpart, any advantage he can have on the battlefield will be of utmost importance. However, it may have even greater implications regarding the state of the MonsterVerse as a whole.