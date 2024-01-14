Katt Williams Claims He Fought To Cut One Horrific Scene From Friday After Next

Among those who are still fondly remembered for their work in the "Friday" trilogy is actor Katt Williams. Following a career in stand-up comedy, Williams made his big-screen debut in the third and final installment of the Ice Cube-created stoner comedy franchise with 2002's "Friday After Next" as quick-talking pimp Money Mike. While Williams has the film to thank for his later fan-favorite roles in "My Wife and Kids," "The Boondocks," and "Atlanta," the production also harbors a darker memory for the performer.

Speaking on Club Shay Shay, Williams recalled being among over 200 actors to audition for Money Mike. The comedian-turned-actor got the part but found one scene especially unsettling. "The truth of the matter is the Money Mike in the original script got raped in the bathroom and that's what Rickey Smiley was okay with," he stated, referring to the actor who plays the robber Santa Claus.

While a newcomer to the movie business, Williams was willing to fight to take the sequence out, knowing it'd add no value to the film's comedy. He continued, "The problem with 'Friday After Next' is we're trying to make a classic comedy and this comedy involves a rape and rape is never funny, no matter who it happens to or what the circumstances are. If you would allow me, to allow us to do this movie without a Black man getting raped in it, I promise you that it will be twice as funny as it would be with him getting raped."

It's safe to say that "Friday After Next" is all the better thanks to Williams' logic. But not all those involved recall the same story.