Katt Williams Claims He Fought To Cut One Horrific Scene From Friday After Next
Among those who are still fondly remembered for their work in the "Friday" trilogy is actor Katt Williams. Following a career in stand-up comedy, Williams made his big-screen debut in the third and final installment of the Ice Cube-created stoner comedy franchise with 2002's "Friday After Next" as quick-talking pimp Money Mike. While Williams has the film to thank for his later fan-favorite roles in "My Wife and Kids," "The Boondocks," and "Atlanta," the production also harbors a darker memory for the performer.
Speaking on Club Shay Shay, Williams recalled being among over 200 actors to audition for Money Mike. The comedian-turned-actor got the part but found one scene especially unsettling. "The truth of the matter is the Money Mike in the original script got raped in the bathroom and that's what Rickey Smiley was okay with," he stated, referring to the actor who plays the robber Santa Claus.
While a newcomer to the movie business, Williams was willing to fight to take the sequence out, knowing it'd add no value to the film's comedy. He continued, "The problem with 'Friday After Next' is we're trying to make a classic comedy and this comedy involves a rape and rape is never funny, no matter who it happens to or what the circumstances are. If you would allow me, to allow us to do this movie without a Black man getting raped in it, I promise you that it will be twice as funny as it would be with him getting raped."
It's safe to say that "Friday After Next" is all the better thanks to Williams' logic. But not all those involved recall the same story.
Ice Cube denies that such a scene was ever conceptualized
It's not hard to see the dangerous direction "Friday After Next" could have gone had Katt Williams not spoken his mind. Given that his character Money Mike is sexually pursued by ex-con Damon "Triple O.G." (Terry Crews), it wouldn't have taken much to push things too far. But Ice Cube himself has a different perspective on the matter.
The writer, star, and co-producer of "Friday After Next" addressed Williams' claims in a video uploaded to Twitter. In it, he states that there was never a rape scene to begin with, commenting, "I would never shoot a rape scene in a movie, especially 'Friday,' where you actually see this happening on camera. That ain't my style." Cube added that he chose to pit Money Mike against Damon since his own character, Craig, was preoccupied with fighting the Santa robber.
And even if such a scene was planned out, there was little Williams could have done to alter it, according to Cube. "At that point in everybody's career, we will listen to a certain extent, but we wasn't gonna change the movie for it," he continued. "For any actor, you know? We do what we feel, and if it was a rape scene, it would have been in the movie. There was no reason not to shoot it. But that's not my style."
