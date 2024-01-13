Emma Stone Slams This 'Garbage Advice' She Got From A Hollywood Exec 20 Years Ago

Emma Stone is one of the most celebrated and lauded actresses of her generation — and that's no thanks to some really awful advice she got early in her career.

Stone received the Desert Palm Achievement Award at the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Awards, and during her speech, she took the opportunity to talk about something an executive once told her that inspired her — sort of. "When I first moved to L.A., I went to one of those general meetings that they sometimes send you to, and an executive told me that for male actors, it's a marathon, not a sprint," Stone recalled (per IndieWire). "And in his eyes, for women, it was a sprint, not a marathon. And that was 20 years ago."

"And I realize that advice is total garbage because the majority of the women that I look up to in this industry, many of whom are in this room, have proven that as time goes on, life and work only get more interesting and more fulfilling," Stone (correctly) concluded. Certainly, Stone, who has been working steadily since getting her breakout roles in projects like "Superbad" and "Zombieland," can prove that her career is a marathon, not a sprint. Not just that, but it should go without saying that this executive's "advice" is quite obviously sexist, indicating that only male actors can experience longevity in their careers. Wherever that executive is today, he has definitely been proven dead wrong by Stone's career alone.