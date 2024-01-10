Echo Reviews: Rotten Tomatoes Critics Are Mixed On Marvel's Latest TV Offering

The new year has officially kicked off, which means fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are in for some new offerings. First up on the docket comes to the franchise on the television front in the form of "Echo." The series puts the focus on "Hawkeye" standout Maya "Echo" Lopez (Alaqua Cox), who returns home to Oklahoma but still has to contend with the consequences of her actions during her time in New York City. Chiefly, she has to deal with her former surrogate father, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), aka the Kingpin, who miraculously survived their last encounter.

For more reasons than one, "Echo" has proven a highly anticipated MCU addition among fans of the entertainment juggernaut. Not only does it give the title character a chance to shine all on her own, but it also carries on the legacy of Netflix's beloved "Daredevil" series by putting Matt "Daredevil" Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Kingpin in the spotlight. However, it doesn't seem that the streaming series is receiving unanimous praise from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, where it currently has a 64% fresh critic score. Early reviews of the program have turned out to be surprisingly mixed.

Here's what critics are saying — positively and negatively — about "Echo" as it arrives on the small screen for MCU fans to see.