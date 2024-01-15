Jeffrey Wright's Dialogue Was Replaced In An Ang Lee Movie For A Shocking Reason

Jeffrey Wright, at this point, is one of the most well-known and dependable actors working in Hollywood today, whether he's lending his voice to Marvel's "What If...?" or providing excellent supporting roles in dystopian fare like "Westworld" and the "Hunger Games" films. However, before he cemented his place in the industry, his early career faced its fair share of struggles, such as when he was asked to dub over a pivotal piece of dialogue while working on the 1999 Ang Lee film "Ride with the Devil."

During Entertainment Weekly's Around the Table panel discussion with Wright and his "American Fiction" co-stars Tracee Ellis Ross, Sterling K. Brown, and Erika Alexander, Wright revealed that the movie — which was an adaptation of Daniel Woodrell's novel "Woe to Live On" and co-starred Mark Ruffalo, Margo Martindale, Tobey Maguire, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, and even songstress Jewel — required his character Daniel Holt to say one very specific word. Since Wright's Daniel is, in the movie, a freed slave fighting for a group of pro-Confederate irregulars, it seems appropriate, and Wright certainly thought it was.

"In this scene in which he has this, kind of the apex of his awakening and his need to emancipate himself, he says, 'Being that man's friend was no more than being his n—–. And I will never again be anyone's n—–,'" Wright told his co-stars. "And it's such a self-empowering statement and understanding of the word."