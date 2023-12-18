The Ending Of American Fiction Explained

Contains spoilers for "American Fiction"

Because it's only fairly recently that Black filmmakers have been given a platform to tell more diverse stories on screen, there's a familiar discourse that seems to happen whenever their movies come out. Studios have a tendency to gravitate toward the kind of "raw, authentic" storytelling that capitalizes on Black suffering — but while films that tackle slavery and other horrific topics are important, they're hardly representative of the entire Black American experience. "American Fiction," a social satire directed by Cord Jefferson based on the novel "Erasure" by Percival Everett, tackles this complicated dynamic in popular literature.

It stars Jeffrey Wright as Thelonious "Monk" Ellison, a distinguished author and university professor whose novels haven't exactly been flying off the shelves. After being encouraged to write something "more Black," he speed-writes a cliché-ridden novel that capitalizes on every single racialized trope, hoping it will help his agent and publishers realize what a ridiculous and offensive request that is. But, to his surprise, they love it, and the success of the book forces him to compromise his values at every turn.

"American Fiction" was well-received on the festival circuit, even winning the People's Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film is designed to appeal to a wide array of audiences, and it doesn't exactly have a lot of twists and turns. That said, the finale comes a mile a minute, so it's understandable that viewers may have missed out on some of its nuances upon first viewing. Here's everything you need to know about the ending of "American Fiction."