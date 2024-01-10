Suits Star Patrick J. Adams Confirms Whether He Would Return As Mike Ross
USA's "Suits" earned a massive retrial in the streaming world. The legal drama series, which ran for nine seasons from 2011 to 2019, landed on Peacock and Netflix in the summer of 2023 and dominated the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 for three consecutive months. Its resurgence in popularity was so powerful that there's already a new "Suits" spin-off series in the works. During the 2024 Golden Globes Variety pre-show, actor Patrick J. Adams, who stars as Mike Ross in the original series, confirmed that he would return to the story if asked.
"I think it's all in [the] early stages. But what did they say? It's a show in the 'Suits' universe. Like a 'Suits L.A,'" said Adams. "Anyway, our fearless show-runner [Aaron Korsh is] working on that. And if we got the phone call, if I got the phone call, I'm ready to suit up again. I love the show, I love the character. And I loved working with all these people."
Adams also noted that he was in the dark regarding any concrete story elements, but actor Gabriel Macht, who stars as Harvey Specter in the original series, added that the spin-off would be separate from the story featured in "Suits."
Patrick J. Adams always kept the door open for more Suits
Patrick J. Adams never slowed down after "Suits." He starred in Disney's original series "The Right Stuff," Level Film's "The Swearing Jar," and Vertical Entertainment's "He Went That Way." Combined with supporting roles in Prime Video's "Sneaky Pete" and "A League of Their Own," Adams is living and working well. During a 2020 interview with Collider, he admitted that he missed the stability that came with a long-running series, but that he was happy to lean into the audition process again. Despite his determination to move forward, Adams also shared his vision for a return to "Suits" and it mirrored the sentiment he later shared in 2024.
"I love each and every one of those people dearly... It would be interesting, for sure, to see what it would be like now that we've all had a big, long break," said Adams. "I'm in a different place than so many of the people in the show because I left early... So you'd have to talk to them... I can't imagine that anybody would be deeply opposed to the idea."
As previously mentioned, the excitement is there. The watch minutes are there. Even "Pearson," the first attempt at a "Suits" spin-off that follows Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres), is getting more traction on Peacock by proxy. Now, with Adams publicly reaffirming his interest, that excitement is bound to grow.