Suits Star Patrick J. Adams Confirms Whether He Would Return As Mike Ross

USA's "Suits" earned a massive retrial in the streaming world. The legal drama series, which ran for nine seasons from 2011 to 2019, landed on Peacock and Netflix in the summer of 2023 and dominated the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 for three consecutive months. Its resurgence in popularity was so powerful that there's already a new "Suits" spin-off series in the works. During the 2024 Golden Globes Variety pre-show, actor Patrick J. Adams, who stars as Mike Ross in the original series, confirmed that he would return to the story if asked.

"I think it's all in [the] early stages. But what did they say? It's a show in the 'Suits' universe. Like a 'Suits L.A,'" said Adams. "Anyway, our fearless show-runner [Aaron Korsh is] working on that. And if we got the phone call, if I got the phone call, I'm ready to suit up again. I love the show, I love the character. And I loved working with all these people."

Adams also noted that he was in the dark regarding any concrete story elements, but actor Gabriel Macht, who stars as Harvey Specter in the original series, added that the spin-off would be separate from the story featured in "Suits."