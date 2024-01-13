Ahsoka Star Rosario Dawson Confirms One Huge Change To Anakin Skywalker's Return

The overall response to "Ahsoka" has been somewhat mixed, but one thing most Star Wars fans can agree on is that Hayden Christensen is great in it. The star of the prequel trilogy reprises his role as Anakin Skywalker in a handful of pivotal scenes — most of which come in Episode 5, "Shadow Warrior."

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, series star Rosario Dawson discussed Christensen's return and how some of Anakin's scenes were tweaked during the show's development. In particular, she mentioned that Dave Filoni originally planned for Anakin to contact Ahsoka as a Force ghost — a plan that was later changed. "That moment with him coming out of the World Between Worlds was so significant, so it didn't make sense to necessarily have like another dialogue scene with him," Dawson said. "So we transformed that." Instead, Filoni used a hologram message Anakin recorded for Ahsoka during the Clone Wars, which itself evokes a similar hologram depicted in "Star Wars Rebels."

"It also makes that moment in the World Between Worlds more ephemeral," Dawson said. "Like, 'What was that?' 'Is she just dreaming?' 'Is she really talking to herself?' It's nice to keep that as a question mark." The show refrains from concretely explaining the ethereal scenes in "Shadow Warrior," which helps maintain the mystery of the Force. While some fans may have preferred to see Anakin and Ahsoka speak more explicitly, the decision to keep their interactions somewhat mystical is probably for the best.