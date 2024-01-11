Echo: Marvel's Disney+ Series Marks A Twilight Reunion 12 Years After Breaking Dawn
Contains spoilers for "Echo" Season 1, Episode 1 — "Chafa"
The Marvel Cinematic Universe being the sprawling franchise it is, it's hardly a surprise that actors who have worked together in previous projects end up reuniting in an MCU one. At the same time, it's rare to have no less than three actors from a single film series appear on the same Marvel miniseries — in roles that are all related to the main character, no less. And yet such a thing happens on "Echo," which marks the reunion of three actors from the "Twilight" saga 12 years after the release of "Breaking Dawn — Part 2": Chaske Spencer, Graham Greene, and Julia Jones.
In the vampire fantasy movies, all three are members of the Quileute tribe, with Greene portraying Harry Clearwater, a tribal elder; Jones portraying Leah Clearwater, his daughter and the only female Quileute shape-shifter; and Spencer portraying Sam Uley, the imposing Alpha shape-shifter of the Uley pack and Leah's ex-boyfriend. In the MCU, all three share a familial connection with Maya Lopez, aka Echo (Alaqua Cox), with Greene playing Skully, Maya's grandfather; Jones playing Chafa, the very first Choctaw and Maya's direct ancestor; and Spencer playing Henry Lopez, Maya's uncle and the owner and operator of a local roller-skating rink.
Greene, Jones, and Spencer have all been keeping busy since Twilight
All three actors went on to have brilliant careers after the end of the "Twilight" saga. While "Dances with Wolves" star Graham Greene was already an Academy Award-nominated actor before playing Harry Clearwater, he has appeared in dozens of projects since then, including "Wind River," "Goliath," "1883," "The Last of Us," and "Reservation Dogs," to name but a few.
Julia Jones was also among the casts of "Wind River" and "Goliath," as well as "Winter in the Blood," "Westworld," "The Mandalorian," "Dexter: New Blood," and others. Meanwhile, Chaske Spencer also appeared in "Winter in the Blood," as well as a wide array of other projects, including "The Frontier," "The Jingle Dress," "Banshee," "Scalped," and "Sneaky Pete." All three actors have also been on "Longmire," although only Greene and Jones appeared in episodes together.
Incidentally, "Echo" isn't Spencer's first time playing a Marvel role. He's also in two episodes of "Jessica Jones" Season 3 as Jace Montero, a villainous real estate developer who becomes one of Trish Walker's targets during her time as the vigilante Hellcat. While the Defenders Saga is still on the outskirts of the superhero franchise, the reemergence of Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Wilson D'Onofrio's Kingpin heavily implies that it's canon — which would make Spencer part of the prestigious club of actors who have played more than one role in the MCU.