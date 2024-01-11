Echo: Marvel's Disney+ Series Marks A Twilight Reunion 12 Years After Breaking Dawn

All three actors went on to have brilliant careers after the end of the "Twilight" saga. While "Dances with Wolves" star Graham Greene was already an Academy Award-nominated actor before playing Harry Clearwater, he has appeared in dozens of projects since then, including "Wind River," "Goliath," "1883," "The Last of Us," and "Reservation Dogs," to name but a few.

Julia Jones was also among the casts of "Wind River" and "Goliath," as well as "Winter in the Blood," "Westworld," "The Mandalorian," "Dexter: New Blood," and others. Meanwhile, Chaske Spencer also appeared in "Winter in the Blood," as well as a wide array of other projects, including "The Frontier," "The Jingle Dress," "Banshee," "Scalped," and "Sneaky Pete." All three actors have also been on "Longmire," although only Greene and Jones appeared in episodes together.

Incidentally, "Echo" isn't Spencer's first time playing a Marvel role. He's also in two episodes of "Jessica Jones" Season 3 as Jace Montero, a villainous real estate developer who becomes one of Trish Walker's targets during her time as the vigilante Hellcat. While the Defenders Saga is still on the outskirts of the superhero franchise, the reemergence of Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Wilson D'Onofrio's Kingpin heavily implies that it's canon — which would make Spencer part of the prestigious club of actors who have played more than one role in the MCU.