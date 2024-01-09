Night Court's Marsha Warfield Reveals How She Really Feels About Roz Coming Out - Exclusive

In the original "Night Court" series — which Marsha Warfield joined during Season 4 — Roz was always vexed by bad luck when it came to dating men, so having her come out over 30 years later may not seem like much of a leap. It may also seem like a natural progression for the character based on Warfield's own personal life; she publicly revealed that she is gay in 2017. But when it came to resurrecting Roz for the "Night Court" revival, the 69-year-old actor-comedian was not expecting such an on-screen revelation.

"I had nothing to do with [the storyline]," said Warfield. "I found out when I read the script, and I was pleasantly surprised and happy to do it."

While Roz's coming out episode seemed to once again bid farewell to the beloved character, even Warfield herself doesn't definitively know where her story ends when it comes to the series. "I have no idea where the show is going or whether I'll be asked to be part of it again," she said. "If I am, I'll be more than happy to return. If not, I'm more than happy to say, 'I wish you all the best, and thank you for the lovely evening.'"

"Night Court" airs on NBC on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT and streams the next day on Peacock.