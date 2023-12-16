Star Wars Fan Shares What Luke Skywalker Would 'Really' Look Like

A little forced perspective has been applied in creating what precisely the real Luke Skywalker would look like going off the stars cast as his on-screen parents. Thanks to some impressive results from u/samboi-art putting the AI program Artbreeder through its paces, we were able to see what the legendary Jedi would look like with the genes of both Natalie Portman's Queen Amidala and Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker. Interestingly, the result revealed a likeness to a pretty big star at the moment who is set to appear in another iconic sci-fi story.

This Skywalker does look the part with slightly more narrow features, but with a similar dimple chin to Mark Hamill during his time in the original trilogy. However, look a little longer, and there's a vague likeness to Austin Butler, star of "Elvis" and villain-to-be of the upcoming Arrakis-based epic, "Dune: Part Two." There are also shades of MCU star Sebastian Stan, who has been a longtime favorite for fans to replace Hamill whenever a younger Luke makes an appearance in future "Star Wars" stories that are set around that time.

Either way, it marked a rare occasion among fans where this exciting bit of fan art actually built a pretty positive response. Impressive. Most impressive.