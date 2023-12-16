Star Wars Fan Shares What Luke Skywalker Would 'Really' Look Like
A little forced perspective has been applied in creating what precisely the real Luke Skywalker would look like going off the stars cast as his on-screen parents. Thanks to some impressive results from u/samboi-art putting the AI program Artbreeder through its paces, we were able to see what the legendary Jedi would look like with the genes of both Natalie Portman's Queen Amidala and Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker. Interestingly, the result revealed a likeness to a pretty big star at the moment who is set to appear in another iconic sci-fi story.
This Skywalker does look the part with slightly more narrow features, but with a similar dimple chin to Mark Hamill during his time in the original trilogy. However, look a little longer, and there's a vague likeness to Austin Butler, star of "Elvis" and villain-to-be of the upcoming Arrakis-based epic, "Dune: Part Two." There are also shades of MCU star Sebastian Stan, who has been a longtime favorite for fans to replace Hamill whenever a younger Luke makes an appearance in future "Star Wars" stories that are set around that time.
Either way, it marked a rare occasion among fans where this exciting bit of fan art actually built a pretty positive response. Impressive. Most impressive.
Fans make some interesting comparisons to this brand new Jed-Ai
Following the post on Reddit, u/KazNamOrfa said, "That's.. Actually pretty close lol," which led to over 1,600 viewers agreeing. u/Xx_Venom_Fox_xX wrote, "A decent "Luke-a-Like" then?" And who could disagree? This interesting iteration also sparked comparisons to other characters in the franchise, with u/MSAndrew07 saying, "It kinda looks like a combo of young Mark Hamill and Han from Solo: A Star Wars Story [Alden Ehrenreich]."
One interesting comparison that cropped up was that this digital version of the franchise's beloved hero was the similarity he shared with another based in "Riverdale." u/beanbounce69 wrote, "That's literally Cole Sprouse," which others agreed with. Squint and there were indeed some similarities, but then, who are we kidding? Whoever this fragmented Luke Skywalker might resemble, they can't hold a candle to the original hero that Mark Hamill brought to life so brilliantly.