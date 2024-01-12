3 Details To Know About Fishwife From Shark Tank

For most American consumers, tinned fish used to conjure images of tuna salad, sardines, and Caesar salad-boosting anchovies. In other words, unglamorous and affordable sources of protein. In the last few years, however, the tinned fish industry has undergone a sea of change (pardon the pun). Bespoke cans of mackerel, cockles, and squid — the oils sometimes adorned with bursts of citrus and pickled peppers — have become a common fixture on charcuterie boards and even restaurant menus. It's a trend that points to the tins' primacy in the tapas and pintxos-centric Iberian peninsula — and a far cry from the humble tuna sandwich.

For further proof of the tinned fish wave, look no further than the sales numbers. In 2018, the canned seafood industry netted $2.3 billion. By 2023, it had grown to over $2.7 billion. Social media is a window into the niche ingredients' popularity as well. Tinned fish reviews and recipes account for more than 30 million views on TikTok.

Fishwife Tinned Seafood Co. is one of the major players in the burgeoning tinned fish scene. The company has earned attention from publications like Ad Age, which wrote in 2023, "Fishwife is one of Ad Age's Hottest Brands for breathing life into a bland grocery category." Since its inception in 2020, Fishwife has produced tins of smoked rainbow trout, albacore tuna, and salmon. On January 12, the company is bringing its signature tinned fish to "Shark Tank" in the hopes of hooking an investor.

Here are a few facts you need to know about the company as it heads into the Tank.