Why You Don't See Regina George's Actress Rachel McAdams In Movies Much Anymore
The then little-known Canadian actor Rachel McAdams broke onto the scene as Hollywood's most talked-about "It-girl" in the 2000s. In 2004, McAdams scored back-to-back hits, playing the comedic vilified bully Regina George in "Mean Girls" and the southern belle Allie in romantic heart-breaker, "The Notebook." These two movies showcased McAdams' range as an up-and-coming actor, and soon enough, she was receiving offers from some of the biggest names in Hollywood.
However, in contrast to many breakout stars before her, McAdams resisted the temptation of accepting just any role to maintain her relevance. Instead, she took control of her career from the beginning, being highly selective with her work and taking breaks when necessary. Despite occasional gaps in her résumé, McAdams has remained consistently engaged in the industry over the years. When she wasn't leading a mainstream project, she was branching out into arthouse cinema and exploring a wide variety of genres. Although McAdams has noticeably reduced her acting workload in recent years, her commitment to diverse and meaningful projects continues, showcasing her ongoing dedication to quality over quantity. Join us as we take a look at the actor's journey from "Mean Girls" to now.
She stepped away from the spotlight at the height of her fame
A year after making a significant breakthrough in her acting career, Rachel McAdams was still one of Hollywood's biggest stars. In 2005, she appeared in three very different movies — "Wedding Crashers," "Red Eye," and "The Family Stone" — all of which were commercial hits. With the exception of "The Family Stone," they were all critically well-received also. The logical next step for McAdams would surely be to continue striking while the iron was hot.
However, the actor had other plans and opted for a career hiatus in 2006. She told The Times (via HuffPost) that she wanted to "Step away so I could hear my own voice again," and claimed to be in danger of being influenced by "too many cooks in the kitchen." "Truthfully, I never really wanted to be a big movie star. I never even wanted to work outside of Canada or outside of the theatre," she added. Although she turned down several significant roles in major films during this time — including parts in "Casino Royale," "Iron Man," "The Devil Wears Prada," "Mission: Impossible III," and "Get Smart" — McAdams didn't stay away for long.
Her return to the screen was a box office failure
Following her short break, Rachel McAdams' returned to acting in the 2007 period drama "Married Life." However, it didn't unfold as the warm comeback someone of her caliber would anticipate. The film, which only had a limited theatrical release, was a box office failure, and although McAdams' and the rest of the cast's performances were widely praised, the critical response leaned negative, citing poor direction and an unfocused storyline. Still, the experience left McAdams reinspired and ready to get back to work. "Working with Ira [Sachs], I had such a great experience. I was inspired to keep going. It was so positive and it gave me energy rather than depleting me," she told Collider.
Unfortunately, McAdams followed up "Married Life" with another dud. The road trip dramedy "The Lucky Ones" serves as one of McAdams' most significant disappointments in her career, with the film grossing a mere $287,567 worldwide. Again, McAdams' performance was praised as one of the film's few highlights, so the two rare misses did little to affect her career in any meaningful capacity.
Bouncing back with commercial hits
Fortunately, Rachel McAdams swiftly overcame her box office challenges. Following another short break between projects, she bounced back in 2009 with a string of consecutive commercial successes: "State of Play," "The Time Traveler's Wife," and "Sherlock Holmes." This remarkable year of standout performances marked one of her many official career comebacks. All three films proved successful for very different reasons and contributed to maintaining McAdams' status as a sought-after actor in the industry.
In "Sherlock Holmes," McAdams' character received criticism for her perceived two-dimensional nature. However, her commendable effort in her portrayal demonstrated her ability to make the most of her character's constraints and showcased her star power for future franchise endeavors. Meanwhile, "State of Play" and "The Time Traveler's Wife" garnered mixed critical reviews but resonated strongly with their target audiences. This series of triumphs was the milestone McAdams needed to prove that taking control of her career was the best decision she could've ever made.
She tapped back into her comedic roots with Morning Glory
In "Morning Glory" — her only film of 2010 — Rachel McAdams plays Becky Fuller, a driven TV producer working to rejuvenate a struggling morning news show while balancing personal and professional relationships. Although the romantic dramedy isn't as outwardly comedic as some of her other work, McAdams was hesitant to take the role due to feeling insecure about her comedic chops. "I think she's clinically hesitant," director Roger Michell told The New York Times. "She finds it very, very hard to choose her projects. But when she makes a choice, then she's 120 percent committed to this film."
Luckily for Michell and the rest of the world, McAdams went through with the role. This ended up affecting her career more than one may initially think, and McAdams shone alongside veterans Harrison Ford and Diane Keaton. Working with these acting legends not only reintroduced audiences to McAdams but also set her up for her next big hit.
She tried her hand at indie features
While writing "Midnight in Paris," Woody Allen had one actor in mind to play Inez, the demanding fiancée to Owen Wilson's character Gil. That actor was Rachel McAdams, who he first discovered after watching "Wedding Crashers." His certainty in his decision to cast her only grew after hearing glowing reviews from McAdams' "The Family Stone" and "Morning Glory" co-star Diane Keaton. But how did Allen convince the hesitant McAdams to get on board? According to an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he told her, "You don't want to go your whole life playing these beautiful girls. You want to play some bitchy parts. It's much more interesting for you."
McAdams agreed, and the film went on to become Allen's highest-grossing movie of his career and the most commercially successful independent film of 2011. It was nominated for an Academy Award for best picture, and the cast was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture. McAdams' next big arthouse film came in 2017 with her highly-praised role in "Disobedience." The film, which garnered critical acclaim and a British Independent Film Award nomination for best supporting actress, had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. To this day, McAdams' portrayal of Esti Kuperman, a complex and repressed Orthodox Jewish woman grappling with her forbidden love for a childhood friend, remains one of her best performances.
Finding her footing within the romance genre
Through her filmography, Rachel McAdams appears to have a true romantic spirit. Beyond her outwardly romantic movies like "The Notebook" and "The Time Traveler's Wife," most of her projects carry an underlying love story of sorts. In films such as "The Vow," "To the Wonder," "Passion," and "About Time," McAdams captured hearts in 2012 and 2013 as Hollywood's favorite romantic lead.
Each of these films showcased a distinct facet of McAdams' talent. While "The Vow" and "About Time" adhered to traditional sentimental romance, the challenging narrative of "The Vow" allowed McAdams to deliver an emotionally charged and dramatic performance. In contrast, "About Time" embraced a lighter, fantastical tone, with McAdams infusing her character with a warm and charming presence. On the unconventional side, "Passion" unfolded as an erotic psychological thriller with McAdams delivering a provocative performance, while "To the Wonder" adopted an experimental and poetic approach to romance that McAdams embraced in her subdued and reflective portrayal.
She received her first Academy Award nomination
After more than a decade of delivering unforgettable performances, the Academy finally acknowledged Rachel McAdams' undeniable talent in 2016. In the critically acclaimed and best picture-winning film "Spotlight," McAdams portrays journalist Sacha Pfeiffer, embroiled in the investigation of child abuse within Boston's Catholic Church, and shares the screen with industry heavyweights Michael Keaton, Mark Ruffalo, and Stanley Tucci. McAdams not only earned praise from critics but also garnered prestigious award nominations from the Academy, Critics' Choice, and the Screen Actors Guild.
McAdams stood out amidst the stellar ensemble cast, celebrated for infusing her performance with emotional depth and an authentic approach to the real-life subject matter and the film stands as her second-highest-rated movie on Rotten Tomatoes. Acknowledgment from the Academy was a well-deserved milestone for McAdams that some of the greatest actors never even come close to experiencing.
She returned to television
Before her breakout roles in "Mean Girls" and "The Notebook," Rachel McAdams got her start in Canadian television. In 2001, she made her television debut in the MTV pilot "Shotgun Love Dolls" and later landed guest appearances on shows like Disney Channel's "The Famous Jett Jackson" and the sci-fi series "Earth: Final Conflict." In 2003, she starred in the first season of the Canadian series "Slings & Arrows." Soon after, she was making it big in Hollywood and exclusively took roles in feature films for more than a decade.
In 2015, McAdams made her return to television in the second season of HBO's "True Detective." After a successful first season, the show still had a little Bechdel Test problem on its hands that needed addressing. Enter McAdams, who explained to Time that she approached the season as a "clean slate." When talking about playing unlikeable women in an interview with Marie Claire, she said, "I prefer to be a villainess. There's something a bit more delicious about their wickedness." McAdams' addition to the series proved to be a hit with audiences. She even received a nomination for the Critics' Choice Television Award for best actress in a movie/miniseries for her role.
Her induction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe
When Marvel comes knocking at your door, you answer — and that is precisely what Rachel McAdams did when she entered negotiations to play Dr. Christine Palmer in "Doctor Strange." Expressing her enthusiasm, she shared with MTV, "I met with Scott [Derrickson] and loved his vision, he was so passionate. And the opportunity to work with Benedict [Cumberbatch] was kind of a no-brainer. And Marvel makes amazing films, so it was a complete package." McAdams received acclaim for her performance, specifically for taking an underdeveloped role and transforming it into a three-dimensional character.
In true McAdams fashion, she disappeared from the franchise for six long years — not counting her appearance in the animated Disney+ series "What If...?" in 2021. Eventually, she returned for the sequel "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" in 2022. This time, McAdams embraced a new multiverse version of her character, relishing the opportunity for more action scenes compared to the first film. "I love action. I love being physical. As an actor, I always feel like it gets me out of my head, and fun surprises come out of getting to just move," she told Vanity Fair. The sequel was met with mixed reviews from critics but ultimately impressed Marvel fans across the board. When questioned by Empire (via CBR) about a potential return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, McAdams remained open-ended, stating, "You never know what's going to happen with the MCU, right? It's vast and endless, so — to be continued."
Leaning more heavily into comedy
After "Doctor Strange" and "Disobedience," Rachel McAdams appeared to scale back her presence in the spotlight by taking on fewer projects intermittently. However, her next two films offered a glimpse into the direction she was eager to steer her career into, which audiences and critics have both ardently embraced. In the 2018 comedy "Game Night," McAdams stars alongside Jason Bateman, portraying a married couple whose ordinary game night transforms into a real-life mystery after one of them is kidnapped. The film was a tremendous success thanks to its clever writing and notable performances. McAdams, in particular, earned a Critics' Choice Award nomination for best actress in a comedy.
If "Game Night" didn't already solidify McAdams' commitment to comedy, her subsequent film, "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga," certainly convinced the world of her comedic prowess. Released on Netflix during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the film received a polarizing reception, but still managed to break the top 10 most-watched on the streaming service. Most criticisms were aimed at the movie's runtime, while much of the praise was directed toward McAdams' performance and range.
The ultimate comeback
In 2023, Rachel McAdams was once again ready for a comeback, a term perhaps loosely applied as her career had yet to experience any major downturns. Nevertheless, the wave of attention and recognition was undeniably well-deserved. This resurgence coincided with the release of the coming-of-age film "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret," where McAdams portrays Margaret's (Abby Ryder Fortson) free-spirited mother, Barbara. The film garnered widespread acclaim for its feel-good comedy, authentic portrayal of adolescence, and sincere performances, securing its place as McAdams' highest-rated movie on Rotten Tomatoes so far.
In discussing her decision to join this project, McAdams told Collider, "The fact that Judy Blume was giving her blessing after 50 years for that movie to finally be made, for the books to be adapted, was I think a really big deal." She added, "I just felt like it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I love Judy Blume so much, grew up reading her and it felt pretty surreal to be in that company." Additionally, McAdams garnered further attention with the 2024 theatrical release of the "Mean Girls" musical remake. While not appearing in the movie, the remake has evoked nostalgia for the original, a film that catapulted McAdams to fame.
Making her Broadway debut
In a significant career shift, Rachel McAdams will take on a new challenge and make her Broadway debut in Spring 2024 in Amy Herzog's "Mary Jane" for the Manhattan Theatre Club. This play, which originally premiered at Yale Repertory Theater in 2017, delves into the life of a woman navigating motherhood with a chronically ill child.
Speaking with The New York Times about returning to the stage for the first time since her days as a student at York University in Ontario, McAdams confessed, "I hope my training will support me, but it was such a long time ago." She went on to say, "There's a little bit of the unknown about it. And I think also just having emotional stamina — you really don't know until you're there if you're going to be able to fill your vessel up enough to keep you going." While transitioning between mediums poses its challenges, McAdams — backed by a talented team led by director Anne Kauffman — is poised to deliver a surprising and memorable performance.
Life away from Hollywood
Ultimately, Rachel McAdams has never been drawn to the allure of fame that accompanies a career in acting. "I think it was sort of a vague idea in my mind when I was a kid, when you think, 'What would that be like?'" she explained to The Los Angeles Times. "But it wasn't something I really meditated on or planned for in any way." Even with the kind of life she leads today, she still prefers to spend her life away from the spotlight with her husband, two children, and two dogs.
Although it's clear acting remains a firm part of McAdams' identity, she's always approached the job on her terms. "I guess I always had a sense that it would be OK; either it's going to work out or it's not," McAdams admitted to Bustle. She added that her breaks from acting "really helped me feel empowered. It helped me feel like I was taking back some control. And I think it sort of allowed me to come in from a different doorway."