Why You Don't See Regina George's Actress Rachel McAdams In Movies Much Anymore

The then little-known Canadian actor Rachel McAdams broke onto the scene as Hollywood's most talked-about "It-girl" in the 2000s. In 2004, McAdams scored back-to-back hits, playing the comedic vilified bully Regina George in "Mean Girls" and the southern belle Allie in romantic heart-breaker, "The Notebook." These two movies showcased McAdams' range as an up-and-coming actor, and soon enough, she was receiving offers from some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

However, in contrast to many breakout stars before her, McAdams resisted the temptation of accepting just any role to maintain her relevance. Instead, she took control of her career from the beginning, being highly selective with her work and taking breaks when necessary. Despite occasional gaps in her résumé, McAdams has remained consistently engaged in the industry over the years. When she wasn't leading a mainstream project, she was branching out into arthouse cinema and exploring a wide variety of genres. Although McAdams has noticeably reduced her acting workload in recent years, her commitment to diverse and meaningful projects continues, showcasing her ongoing dedication to quality over quantity. Join us as we take a look at the actor's journey from "Mean Girls" to now.