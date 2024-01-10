Marvel's Echo Features An X-Men Easter Egg You Likely Missed

Contains spoilers for "Echo" Season 1, Episode 2 — "Lowak"

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has so many projects that even the relatively stand-alone ones tend to reference others, and "Echo" is no exception. Its most obvious ties to the MCU at large come from the fact that its main players — Maya Lopez, aka Echo (Alaqua Cox), and Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) — continue their story from "Hawkeye." Then there's the appearance of Matthew Murdock, aka Daredevil (Charlie Cox), who can be seen both in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and on "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law." Of course, he and Kingpin also have a long history of animosity on Marvel's Defenders Saga shows and are set to continue their own story on "Daredevil: Born Again."

"Echo" doesn't always hit viewers on the head with its references, though. In Episode 2, Biscuits (Cody Lightning) convinces a pair of tourists about the authenticity of the items for sale in Maya's grandfather's pawn shop, contrasting them with merchandise sold from major retailers that's actually made in Madripoor. In the comics, Madripoor is an urban island nation located southwest of Singapore known for its lawlessness and social divide. Various X-Men — Wolverine in particular — often have adventures in the area, and many other superheroes and villains have also ventured there.

It remains to be seen how Madripoor will factor into the future of the MCU in general and the X-Men in particular, but it does seem unlikely that "Echo" would remind viewers of it for no reason. Indeed, the seemingly throwaway line has plenty of significance to the franchise, which is rapidly setting up the arrival of the X-Men with things like Beast's (Kelsey Grammer) cameo in the post-credits scene of "The Marvels."