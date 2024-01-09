James Gunn Drops A Superman: Legacy Trailer Update (But DC Fans Won't Be Happy)
Don't get your hopes up for a "Superman: Legacy" trailer coming anytime soon.
The DC Extended Universe is officially over now that "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" has been released. With the Jason Momoa-led sequel out, audiences are saying farewell to an era of inter-connected DC storytelling that started in 2013 with Zack Snyder's "Man of Steel." Now, all eyes are on James Gunn and Peter Safran's rebooted DC cinematic universe, which is set to kick into high gear with 2025's "Superman: Legacy." The superhero pic, written and directed by Gunn, is one of the studio's most anticipated projects.
Unfortunately, fans won't get the first look at the Son of Krypton's latest film anytime soon. When asked on Threads if there will be a "Superman: Legacy" trailer "this year," Gunn was dismissive, stating production hasn't started. "No. We don't begin filming until March," he said. "Writing is basically done and has been for a while, other than a comma here, a comma there."
Writing on "Superman: Legacy" began as early as December 2022, giving Gunn and the creatives over at DC plenty of time to fine-tune the script. With this trailer update, it's fair to say that audiences won't be seeing a first look at "Superman: Legacy" until late 2024 or possibly early 2025.
When can fans expect their first look at Superman: Legacy?
Production on "Superman: Legacy" will kick off this March in Atlanta. Filming is scheduled for four months, meaning it will likely wrap up in July. This initial schedule doesn't account for reshoots, which are the norm for big-budget studio blockbusters. To get ahead of set photo leaks, DC and Gunn could debut official images of David Corensweet in his Superman costume around the time filming commences. The same is possible for Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor and Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane.
When can fans expect a teaser or trailer for "Superman: Legacy"? That's best left to speculation, but it should be acknowledged that the superhero pic is over a year away. With a July 2025 release date, Gunn has plenty of time to create a daring first look that compels audiences. While Gunn has dismissed the possibility of a trailer coming this year, some footage may be released by the fall or winter.
Warner Bros. Pictures' late 2024 theatrical slate is stacked, and the studio has plenty of opportunities to showcase its upcoming crown jewel. "Joker: Folie à Deux," the sequel to the billion-dollar grossing Joaquin Phoenix vehicle, is set to grace cinemas in early October 2024. What better way to promote "Superman: Legacy" than to attach the trailer to another DC project? And if Warner Bros. needs more time, it can always drop a trailer alongside the release of the animated "The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim," which is currently slated for a December 2024 release.