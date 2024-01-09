James Gunn Drops A Superman: Legacy Trailer Update (But DC Fans Won't Be Happy)

Don't get your hopes up for a "Superman: Legacy" trailer coming anytime soon.

The DC Extended Universe is officially over now that "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" has been released. With the Jason Momoa-led sequel out, audiences are saying farewell to an era of inter-connected DC storytelling that started in 2013 with Zack Snyder's "Man of Steel." Now, all eyes are on James Gunn and Peter Safran's rebooted DC cinematic universe, which is set to kick into high gear with 2025's "Superman: Legacy." The superhero pic, written and directed by Gunn, is one of the studio's most anticipated projects.

Unfortunately, fans won't get the first look at the Son of Krypton's latest film anytime soon. When asked on Threads if there will be a "Superman: Legacy" trailer "this year," Gunn was dismissive, stating production hasn't started. "No. We don't begin filming until March," he said. "Writing is basically done and has been for a while, other than a comma here, a comma there."

Writing on "Superman: Legacy" began as early as December 2022, giving Gunn and the creatives over at DC plenty of time to fine-tune the script. With this trailer update, it's fair to say that audiences won't be seeing a first look at "Superman: Legacy" until late 2024 or possibly early 2025.