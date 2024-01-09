Why Did Luke Steal The Lightning Bolt In Percy Jackson?

As fans of both Disney+'s "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" and the Rick Riordan-penned books that inspired it will know, the series' titular hero is thrown headfirst into its world of half-blood demigods, monsters, and Greek deities when he is wrongfully suspected of stealing Zeus' Master Bolt. Riordan's first "Percy Jackson" novel, aptly titled "The Lightning Thief," follows Percy (Walker Scobell) and two of his friends, Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) and Grover (Aryan Simhadri), as they set out on a quest to retrieve Zeus' bolt and clear his name. At the end of "The Lightning Thief," it's ultimately revealed that Zeus' weapon was stolen by none other than one of his closest friends, Luke Castellan (Charlie Bushnell).

Percy learns that Luke stole both Zeus' bolt and Hades' Helm of Darkness because he was ordered to do so by Kronos, the banished ​​King of the Titans. Luke pledged his fealty to Kronos after being persuaded by the Titan's promises of vengeance against the Greek gods of Olympus. Kronos believed the theft of Hades' and Zeus' most prized weapons would spark a civil war among the gods that would result in their downfall and pave the way for him and his fellow Titans to return to power.

His and Luke's plan nearly works, too. However, Percy, Annabeth, and Grover manage to successfully return Zeus' and Hades' weapons to them. Luke's failure to prevent Percy from doing so doesn't immediately result in his imprisonment or banishment, though. On the contrary, he goes on to become one of the primary antagonists of Riordan's original "Percy Jackson" books.