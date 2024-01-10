Echo: What Song Plays Over The Opening Credits Of Marvel's Disney+ Series?

Whether you're starting a war with a former boss you thought was dead or going up against the Man Without Fear in a warehouse brawl, it's good to have a killer theme song as your warm-up music. Thankfully, Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) has been given an absolute banger for her new stand-alone Disney+ show, "Echo," in the form of Yeah Yeah Yeahs' "Burning." Released as one of two singles from their 2022 album, "Cool It Down," the song already has links to superheroes on the small screen, having also appeared in "Titans" Season 4, Episode 7, "Caul's Folly."

It's a fitting accompaniment to Maya's return and the discovery she's set to make. Lyrics like "Like a meteor, I glow, glow, glow" and "Lay your red hand on me, baby" fit perfectly with the glimpses of Maya's ancestors and her new powers as hinted at in D23 Expo 2022 footage showing her hands glowing. Coincidentally, this isn't the first time a song from the Yeah Yeah Yeahs' back catalog has been thrown into a Marvel show. Daredevil himself has also flicked through their discography, as has a private investigator he crosses paths with on "The Defenders."