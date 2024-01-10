Echo: What Song Plays Over The Opening Credits Of Marvel's Disney+ Series?
Whether you're starting a war with a former boss you thought was dead or going up against the Man Without Fear in a warehouse brawl, it's good to have a killer theme song as your warm-up music. Thankfully, Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) has been given an absolute banger for her new stand-alone Disney+ show, "Echo," in the form of Yeah Yeah Yeahs' "Burning." Released as one of two singles from their 2022 album, "Cool It Down," the song already has links to superheroes on the small screen, having also appeared in "Titans" Season 4, Episode 7, "Caul's Folly."
It's a fitting accompaniment to Maya's return and the discovery she's set to make. Lyrics like "Like a meteor, I glow, glow, glow" and "Lay your red hand on me, baby" fit perfectly with the glimpses of Maya's ancestors and her new powers as hinted at in D23 Expo 2022 footage showing her hands glowing. Coincidentally, this isn't the first time a song from the Yeah Yeah Yeahs' back catalog has been thrown into a Marvel show. Daredevil himself has also flicked through their discography, as has a private investigator he crosses paths with on "The Defenders."
Daredevil and Jessica Jones both feature music by Yeah Yeah Yeahs
While Hollywood may have put Yeah Yeah Yeahs' most famous tune, "Heads Will Roll," on repeat for various TV shows, movies, and video games, Marvel's choices have been more unique. "Daredevil" Season 2, Episode 6, "Regrets Only," begins with the group's 2003 song "Date with the Night," while a trailer for Season 2 of "Jessica Jones" uses their 2009 song "Runaway." Are Yeah Yeah Yeahs the unofficial marching band for Marvel's street-level heroes? It certainly sounds like it.
When it comes to "Echo," "Burning" not only alludes to our hero's future but also sets the tone for the show as a whole, distinguishing it from the TV chapters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that use a custom score as an intro rather than a real-life song viewers may have heard before and proving that it might be a trajectory change for Marvel's television space toward the real, gritty perspective that's been promised. You can see what else is on the "Echo" playlist now, with the entire series now available on Disney+.