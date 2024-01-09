TV Characters That Were Missing From The Show's Final Episode

Time and again it has been proven that we watch our favorite television shows for the characters more than anything else. There are outliers, however, such as "Game of Thrones" where the plot transcends enough to make any of your favorite players disposable. Still, for the majority of popular TV programs maintaining a regular cast is integral to how a series is received by audiences.

Top-rated shows like "That 70s Show" or "The X-Files" plummeted after losing their main stars, and everyone knows "The Office" was never the same after Steve Carell bid farewell. Losing a main cast member is an obstacle that many television programs face, with actors leaving for an assortment of reasons.

However, it has become a cliché that even when a show loses an important character, they will make an appearance in the series finale and even actors who have been absent for multiple seasons make a heartfelt return for the final moments. It is almost more surprising when a star does not make a last-episode comeback, enough for audiences to take note of the absence. We take a look at several actors who were mysteriously omitted from their respective show's finales and discover the varying reasons why they weren't present.