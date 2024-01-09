Yellowstone Confirmed Whether Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton Is Dead

No one is truly safe in the world of "Yellowstone." While the Dutton family has continued to cling to life throughout the show's five-season run, many supporting characters have gone off to the train station and met with sometimes inglorious ends. While those who have stuck with the series since its Paramount Network debut are likely well aware of Kayce Dutton's (Luke Grimes) fate, viewers who've become addicted to the show thanks to CBS' steady stream of reruns might want to know how Kayce fares after unknown assailants target him and his family during the Season 3 finale, "The World is Purple." If you're a fan of Kayce, there's good news afoot — he is not among the dead.

Kayce is working in his position as commissioner of the Livestock Association at the time of the attack. He manages to use his army training to deflect several gunmen. Though he gets shot twice, the wounds are not severe, and he's soon up and about trying to figure out who plotted to eradicate the Duttons. Kayce subsequently spends the Season 4 opener — "Half the Money" — trying to track down the men who shot and hospitalized his father, John (Kevin Costner). He succeeds in his quest, which is just a fraction of the roaring rampage of revenge the Duttons ultimately go on. It's eventually discovered that the hit was ordered by Garrett Randall (Will Patton), Jamie's (Wes Bentley) biological father, who is subsequently killed by his progeny and taken off to the train station.

While Kayce survives this and a few other near-death experiences — such as the ones he dealt with in the military and a vision quest that endangers his life — he's managed to keep soul and bone together ever since.