Twitter Isn't Holding Back On Elizabeth Olsen's Snub At The 2024 Golden Globes

Jo Koy's divisive jokes weren't the only thing to send social media into an angry meltdown during the 81st Golden Globes ceremony. Elizabeth Olsen missed out on the award for Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture for her performance on HBO Max's "Love & Death," continuing her lack of success at the ceremony. As such, many viewers on X (formerly Twitter) believe she was robbed — and they made their opinions known.

"Love & Death" is a true crime-inspired series about a housewife who kills her neighbor. However, some of Olsen's most vocal fans believe that her treatment at the hands of the Golden Globes' governing body is an insult to the hard work she put into bringing the complicated tale of Candy Montgomery to life. "Is it fair to say that Elizabeth Olsen is underrated now?" @SpartanOutlaw wrote. "It's disgusting how there's a serious lack of recognition for her now. Sorry For Your Loss: Robbed. WandaVision: Robbed. And now Love and Death. What more can she do at this point?"

This view was echoed by many other fans on social media, albeit with varying degrees of anger and disappointment. With that in mind, let's examine some of the more unfiltered reactions to Olsen missing out on another Golden Globes trophy.