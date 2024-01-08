Constantine Almost Led To A Swamp Thing Movie - But Keanu Reeves Couldn't Be In It

After he exited "The Matrix" trilogy, and before he entered the gritty world of "John Wick," Keanu Reeves' bid to lead another franchise as DC-Vertigo Comics' supernatural antihero John Constantine fell short.

Now, going on 16 years after "Constantine" was released, the screenwriter of the 2005 big-screen adventure is revealing what he might have been for Reeves' iteration of Constantine. In a Reddit AMA appropriately titled, "How I wrote Constantine: A Journey to Hell and Back," scribe Frank Cappello said if the original film had been more successful, Reeves' exorcist-slash-demon hunter character could have made a second film appearance — and with another DC icon, to boot.

"After 'Constantine' released and didn't do as well as the studio wanted, they had to cancel my contract on writing an official 'Constantine 2,'" Cappello said in a Reddit AMA. "They offered me two alternates and one was Swamp Thing. Now if you know the Constantine/Hellblazer world, Alan Moore wrote the original Swamp Thing and that was where John Constantine was first seen. So once I saw that I decided to pick Swamp Thing to write."

While the worldwide box office numbers for "Constantine" look solid on paper — the film earned $221 million worldwide against a $75 million budget — the tally wasn't enough for Warner Bros. to justify another movie with Reeves' Constantine. But, as Frank Cappello revealed in his Reddit AMA, other issues prevented his vision of another "Constantine" project with Reeves from materializing.