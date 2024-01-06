Sterling K. Brown Wants To Play Green Lantern John Stewart For A Sweet Reason

With the old DCEU finally finished with 2023's "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," fans are looking ahead to James Gunn's DCU, and so is Sterling K. Brown. The three-time Primetime Emmy winner, most famous still for his turn as Randall Pearson on "This Is Us," has officially voiced his desire to find a role in the comic book franchise, and not just any role. Specifically, he wants to play John Stewart's Green Lantern.

"I watched that Justice League cartoon religiously in like high school, college right after," Brown said in an interview with Rotten Tomatoes. "It was dope." The show in question — 2001's "Justice League," which later became "Justice League Unlimited" — is widely regarded as one of the best animated outings for the comic book brand in recent times. It also features John Stewart as the primary Green Lantern and a core member of the titular team.

"Seeing John Stewart, knowing that there was a black [Green] Lantern, was something like in terms of representation, was like, 'Oh Man! There's a space for me in this world and I see it,'" Brown added. "And when I would look at it, I would think, 'I kind of look like this cartoon.'" Playing the part wouldn't just be fun for him, either, but also something special for his kids.

"If it could happen, that would be legitimately exciting," Brown said. "That would be one of those giddy-inducing moments in life because my kids would get it, without me having to explain it to them."