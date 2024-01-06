Nancy From Little House On The Prairie Starred In A Commercial You Likely Forgot

Fans of the classic Western drama "Little House on the Prairie" no doubt remember Nancy Oleson, the young girl Nels (Richard Bull) and Harriet Oleson (Katherine McGregor) adopt in Season 8 of the show. A spoiled girl with a rebellious streak, Nancy is something of a troublemaker during the show's final two seasons — but in true "Little House" fashion, lessons are learned and the show makes pretty clear that everything will turn out all right in the end.

As it happens, the Ingalls family aren't the only iconic figures Nancy's actor, Allison Balson, has rubbed shoulders with. In 1978, she starred in a TV ad for Vivitar cameras with none other than Orson Welles. In the clip, the legendary filmmaker and actor explains the pocket camera's functions to the viewer and then demonstrates how it works by taking a quick picture of Balson, who plays a ballerina jumping in the air.