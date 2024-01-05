What The Cast And Crew Of Blue Bloods Are Really Like, According To Jessica Pimentel

Former "Orange Is the New Black" star Jessica Pimentel plays an NYPD detective named Laura Acosta on "Blue Bloods" Season 13, Episode 11. After it premiered, Pimentel's "Blue Bloods" appearance caused fans to lash out online, though it was through no fault of her own. On the episode, Acosta goes on a date with Danny Regan (Donnie Wahlberg), whom angry fans wanted to see with another possible romantic interest. While this guest role may have caused some discord, Pimentel had a great time on set based on what she had to say about the cast and crew of "Blue Bloods."

Before her episode's January 20, 2023 premiere, Pimentel wrote a lengthy post on Instagram, including a photographic preview of Acosta's dynamic with Danny, among other tidbits. "I have to thank the entire cast and crew, who were quite possibly the nicest people I've ever worked with. Hair, makeup, and wardrobe that made me look and feel fantastic and our wonderful writers, director, producers, and casting who finally picked me after 12 years of auditioning for this show," she wrote. "I had such a wonderful time. I can't wait to hear what you think!"

Even though she only worked on one episode, Pimentel found the environment so pleasant she went out of her way to praise her co-workers' kindness in her first post about her appearance.