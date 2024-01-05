Starsky & Hutch's David Soul Had A Much Wilder Role ... As Jerry Springer?

David Soul was best known for playing the titular Hutch on the 1970s series "Starsky & Hutch." However, he had an extensive filmography over a career that spanned decades, appearing in movies like "Salem's Lot" and "Filth." But there's one role that may have flown under the radar for many — Soul took on the part of the Sultan of Saliciousness, Jerry Springer.

Springer himself claimed shortly before his death that his infamous talk show, "The Jerry Springer Show," ruined the culture, but it was entertaining while it was on. In fact, the series spawned the creation of a British musical titled — what else — "Jerry Springer: The Opera." The show kicked off in London in 2003 with Michael Brandon in the lead role, but eventually, it was taken over by David Soul, who can be found in the filmed version. When the show came to New York, "Pulp Fiction" star Harvey Keitel took on Springer duties. While physical copies are sparse but available, you can also currently watch "Jerry Springer: The Opera" in its entirety on YouTube if you want to see the depravity for yourself.

In the opera, things start like a typical episode of "The Jerry Springer Show," with rampant fights and adulterous accusations. Suddenly, Springer is shot and finds himself being brought to hell by Satan to do a show for him, with Jesus, Adam, and Eve as some of the guests. It didn't exactly go over well with a certain percentage of the population.