Ben Shapiro's Attack On Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy Backfires Brutally

Ben Shapiro, king of bad takes and putting planks of wood in dainty plastic bags, never seems to get tired of attacking more famous and successful people online. Such is the burden of the reactionary grifter, but unfortunately for Shapiro, he rarely comes out on top in these scuffles. And now, the right-wing commentator has started his 2024 off with a failed jab at Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

"Kathleen Kennedy is legitimately the worst entertainment executive of my lifetime," Shapiro wrote on X on January 3. His dig is part of a larger wave of conservative ire sparked by recent comments about "Star Wars" from director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. In a New Year's interview with CNN's Obaid-Chinoy, who will direct the upcoming Rey Skywalker-centric "New Jedi Order" "Star Wars" film for Disney, discussed her unique role in the history of the franchise and how excited she is for the new movie. "We're in 2024 now, and I think it's about time we had a woman come forward to shape the story in a galaxy far, far away."

The multi-Oscar winner was clearly alluding to the fact that only white men have ever directed "Star Wars" movies. But it took no time at all for bad-faith commenters online to go after both Obaid-Chinoy and her project, claiming she forgot all the work that women have contributed to the franchise over the years. Whenever there's conservative clout to be gained, Shapiro shows up with bells on, but his attack on Lucasfilm and Kathleen Kennedy quickly backfired.