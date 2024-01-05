Why H. Jon Benjamin's Progressive Commercial Is So Ironic To Bob's Burgers Fans

When it comes to Progressive commercials, even Flo needs a day off. Thankfully, the insurance company has a solid slate of marketing, whether it's the NFL-inspired "Replay" ads or Parenta-Life Coach Dr. Rick. Progressive's latest commercial features two animated pigeons, one of whom is voiced by H. Jon Benjamin.

When the birds notice a Progressive billboard promising customers $750 in savings, Benjamin's enterprising pigeon begins daydreaming about how he would use the money. "Sit back, relax, maybe work on my novel," Benjamin says in his signature deadpan. "And I won't forget the little birds out there. Actually, yes I will."

Benjamin is a voice-acting veteran, and he's in fine form for Progressive. Benjamin has previously brought his droll delivery to ads for Arby's, Coke Zero, and even Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign in 2020. He's best known, however, for leading both "Archer" and "Bob's Burgers." For fans of the latter series, Benjamin's Progressive performance has another layer of humor: burger gourmand Bob Belcher is famously afraid of pigeons. Commenters on the Progressive YouTube page were quick to point out the irony. "It's funny because Bob is afraid of pigeons," wrote one user, before adding an Alfred Hitchcock-referencing quote from "Bob's Burgers." "He is Tippi Hedren."