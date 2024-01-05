Only Two Marvel Characters Can Kill Kingpin, According To Vincent D'Onofrio

Vincent D'Onofrio thinks two Marvel heroes have the best chance at killing the Kingpin, but even then, taking down the crime lord is no easy feat. Even without superpowers, Wilson Fisk seems to possess a longevity and durability that's kept him from dying in the most tense and violent situations. In the live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe, he's been beaten to a pulp by Daredevil, shot directly in the chest with an arrow by Kate Bishop, hit by a car, and shot point blank in the face with a gun by Echo in a "Hawkeye" Episode 6 moment and survived.

With Kingpin getting a more prominent role in the future of the MCU and being described as "the Thanos of the street-level corner of the MCU," D'Onofrio was asked in an "Echo" interview with Jake's Takes which Avenger he believes could take him out. The actor offered a nuanced answer while referring to Spider-Man and Daredevil:

"This is a very difficult question because I don't see that happening," D'Onofrio said. "I don't see Kingpin dying. Kingpin never died in the canon of the comic books, so that's very difficult. I'll talk in terms of who could come close to it. I think that would have to be either Daredevil or Spider-Man, or together, the two of them together maybe. But I don't see Kingpin going away. He never did when I was a kid, so I don't expect he will now."