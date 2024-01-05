Only Two Marvel Characters Can Kill Kingpin, According To Vincent D'Onofrio
Vincent D'Onofrio thinks two Marvel heroes have the best chance at killing the Kingpin, but even then, taking down the crime lord is no easy feat. Even without superpowers, Wilson Fisk seems to possess a longevity and durability that's kept him from dying in the most tense and violent situations. In the live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe, he's been beaten to a pulp by Daredevil, shot directly in the chest with an arrow by Kate Bishop, hit by a car, and shot point blank in the face with a gun by Echo in a "Hawkeye" Episode 6 moment and survived.
With Kingpin getting a more prominent role in the future of the MCU and being described as "the Thanos of the street-level corner of the MCU," D'Onofrio was asked in an "Echo" interview with Jake's Takes which Avenger he believes could take him out. The actor offered a nuanced answer while referring to Spider-Man and Daredevil:
"This is a very difficult question because I don't see that happening," D'Onofrio said. "I don't see Kingpin dying. Kingpin never died in the canon of the comic books, so that's very difficult. I'll talk in terms of who could come close to it. I think that would have to be either Daredevil or Spider-Man, or together, the two of them together maybe. But I don't see Kingpin going away. He never did when I was a kid, so I don't expect he will now."
Daredevil and Spider-Man have faced Kingpin in the comics
Kingpin's ability to live through even the most precarious situations ties back to his comic book adventures, where death has long surrounded him. He lost his wife Vanessa, his son Richard, and many associates during his attempts to maintain his empire.
There is some basis for Vincent D'Onofrio naming Spider-Man and Daredevil as two heroes who could take down Kingpin for good, even if neither actually kills him. In "Daredevil" #50 (by Brian Michael Bendis, Alex Maleev, Matt Hollingsworth, and Cory Petit), the titular hero fights back against Kingpin. Daredevil embarrasses him in a fight where he bloodies the villain, knocking him to the ground and declaring New York is his. Meanwhile, in "The Amazing Spider-Man" #542 (by J. Michael Straczynski, Ron Garney, Bill Reinhold, Matt Milla, and Cory Petit), Peter Parker, driven by anger over an assassination attempt by Kingpin that left Aunt May in a coma, visits him in jail, nearly beating the mobster to death and telling him he'll finish the job if May succumbs to her injuries.
Considering both Spider-Man and Daredevil have long instilled no-kill rules, Kingpin has survived his deadliest encounters with the heroes. And if he has the same survivability in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as in the comics, Donofrio's Kingpin will likely remain a prominent figure for the foreseeable future.