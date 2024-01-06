TV Flops From The 2000s That Are Actually Worth Watching

Just because a TV show doesn't last doesn't mean it's not great. Over the years, in fact, there have been plenty of failed TV shows that were even better than the ones that wound up lasting for years — and the 2000s were full of them. The turn of the millenium, after all, was a period of upheaval in the television industry, as the internet became a real threat to the medium and streaming services grew into legitimate competition by the end of the decade.

But no matter the reason, the 2000s were the home of some truly fantastic television that sadly didn't succeed. Whether it be a gritty crime drama, a fantastical sci-fi adventure, an animated romp, or a wild sitcom, these shows deserved more attention — and ratings — than they ultimately received.

Some were killed off too soon because the ratings just weren't there, despite the show itself being strong and critically acclaimed, while others may have earned mixed reviews that didn't seem to appreciate their greatness. Well, we're here to set things right, and bring attention to TV show flops from the 2000s that are worth watching.