Echo Episode 1 Finally Gives MCU Fans The Daredevil Moment They've Been Waiting For

Contains spoilers for "Echo" Season 1, Episode 1

The comic version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Maya "Echo" Lopez (Alaqua Cox) made her debut as a love interest-slash-adversary of Matt "Daredevil" Murdock (Charlie Cox), but the MCU version of the character has no such ties to the Devil of Hell's Kitchen. While the live-action Maya retains much of her comic book backstory and history with Daredevil villain Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), her initial animosity is with Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) during the events of "Hawkeye." Even so, the comic book lore remains, and now that Mr. Murdock is firmly in the MCU, it's only natural that he makes an appearance in "Echo."

It's quite an appearance, too. Maya's first mission as Kingpin's minion takes a sharp turn when Daredevil attacks her squad after they dispatch a rival group and accidentally sabotage the hero's stake-out. For the first time in MCU proper, fans get to see Daredevil handle himself in a brawl, with Maya barely holding her own against him. Even Kingpin himself delivers a roundabout compliment to Daredevil's fighting prowess when he admires Maya's ability to go toe to toe with the vigilante.

Apart from showcasing the MCU Daredevil's hand-to-hand combat skills, "Echo" Season 1, Episode 1 confirms an important thing about the character. Daredevil's gritty fight scenes in confined spaces are a memorable part of the Defenders Saga, and now, fans can rest assured that the MCU understands this aspect of the character.