New Chicago Fire Season 12 Pic May Resolve Brett & Casey's Season 11 Cliffhanger
"Chicago Fire" Season 11 ends on an emotional beat for fans, as Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) proposes to Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer), but the episode concludes before she can answer. Fans have had to wait longer than they would like to get confirmation on what happened due to the SAG-AFTRA strike delaying television productions. Fortunately, "Chicago Fire" Season 12 premieres on NBC on January 17, but photos may have already revealed Brett's answer.
TV Insider uploaded some pictures of Season 12, Episode 1 — "Barely Gone." Among photos of firefighters in action, there's a couple of Brett chatting with Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), and Brett definitely has some bling on her ring finger. It would be weird to take the ring and wear it after saying "No," so it would appear wedding bells are in Casey and Brett's future.
Since Casey moves to Portland in Season 10, there's a good chance Brett follows him there to start a new life. It's already been confirmed Season 12 will be Killmer's last, so she's definitely leaving in some capacity. At least fans can breathe a sigh of relief — it appears Brett's getting a happily-ever-after.
Where will Brett and Casey be after a Season 12 time jump?
It would be weird to release these photos just to trick fans into thinking Sylvie accepts the proposal when she doesn't. Her acceptance seems like even more of a sure thing considering "Chicago Fire" Season 12 leaps forward in time a bit.
"Chicago Fire" showrunner Andrea Newman told TV Line in December 2023, "There will be some time jump going into the premiere, and viewers and 51 are in it together. There have been big changes, and the 51 gang is on a rollercoaster ride throughout the episode trying to navigate all of it." That means the Season 12 premiere won't be set immediately after the proposal, so if Sylvie's still wearing the ring all this time later, that's a good sign. Weddings aren't easy, so the couple could still be in the process of planning everything. But will they have a Chicago wedding or a Portland affair?
Tying the knot in Chicago would be a lot of fun for fans to see, with everyone at Firehouse 51 dressed their fanciest to see the event (and maybe a few characters from other "One Chicago" series, too). Or maybe an elopement is in the cards with Casey and Sylvie not wanting a big thing. Given all the couple's been through, it's just good to see that everything's going to work out in the end ... unless there's some kind of twist on the horizon.