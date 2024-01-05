New Chicago Fire Season 12 Pic May Resolve Brett & Casey's Season 11 Cliffhanger

"Chicago Fire" Season 11 ends on an emotional beat for fans, as Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) proposes to Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer), but the episode concludes before she can answer. Fans have had to wait longer than they would like to get confirmation on what happened due to the SAG-AFTRA strike delaying television productions. Fortunately, "Chicago Fire" Season 12 premieres on NBC on January 17, but photos may have already revealed Brett's answer.

TV Insider uploaded some pictures of Season 12, Episode 1 — "Barely Gone." Among photos of firefighters in action, there's a couple of Brett chatting with Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), and Brett definitely has some bling on her ring finger. It would be weird to take the ring and wear it after saying "No," so it would appear wedding bells are in Casey and Brett's future.

Since Casey moves to Portland in Season 10, there's a good chance Brett follows him there to start a new life. It's already been confirmed Season 12 will be Killmer's last, so she's definitely leaving in some capacity. At least fans can breathe a sigh of relief — it appears Brett's getting a happily-ever-after.