Chicago Fire Season 12 & Other One Chicago Shows Get Premiere Date By NBC

The "One Chicago" franchise is all set to return to television after delays due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. News outlets like Deadline reported that the Windy City-based shows will return in January 2024. Specifically, they'll all be back on Wednesday, January 17, kicking off with the premiere of Season 9 of "Chicago Med" at 8 PM EST. After that, "Chicago Fire" returns for Season 12, and "Chicago P.D." will close out the night with its 11th season debut.

Now that the lengthy double strike between the WGA and SAG-AFTRA seems to have ended — the actors' guild is still finalizing their historic deal with the studios — shows are starting to announce when they'll return to the airwaves. As Deadline points out, this is a quick turnaround for the "One Chicago" franchise, which can provide brand-new scripts in two months or less.

"Building off the momentum of a strong fall, we're entering midseason with a powerhouse schedule that leans into the strength of both beloved titles and new shows while also growing our audience across NBC and Peacock," Frances Berwick, the chairman of NBCUniversal Entertainment, said in a statement. Among other major NBC titles, she specifically mentioned the "One Chicago" shows.