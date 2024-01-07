Star Wars' New Energy Sword May Be More Powerful Than A Lightsaber

The lightsaber is one of the most iconic fictional weapons and a staple of the Star Wars universe. Within the galaxy far, far away, it's regarded as a legendary and immensely powerful item wielded by only the most disciplined and skilled individuals. At the same time, this mythical blade is far from the be-all-end-all of handheld weaponry in the franchise. Take, for instance, the energy sword owned and used by the warrior droid Ajax Sigma, which could be even mightier than the fabled lightsaber.

During the High Republic Era, Sigma becomes a leader in the fight for droid liberation, which brings him into conflict with the Jedi Order. He's eventually struck down but is later resurrected during the Imperial Era and becomes a priest of the droid church, the Second Revelation. Sigma goes on to destroy a being known as Scourge Prime, which commands a droid hive mind, with his energy sword in just one strike. This is no small feat considering that, as Star Wars has shown (pertinently with Sigma himself), lightsabers can fail at killing droids. In many cases, it takes quite a bit of hacking and slashing to get the job done, and even then, they can be rebuilt and put back on the battlefield in short order.

As if its destructive capabilities weren't enough to put it a cut above the traditional lightsaber, there's also more to Sigma's sword than brutal and efficient destruction.