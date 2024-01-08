Doctor Who: BBC Has Perfect Response To Complaints About Yasmin Finney's Trans Character

The upset about a trans character on "Doctor Who" is a bit odd considering, as a Time Lord, the Doctor can regenerate into different genders, as evidenced by Jodie Whittaker, a cisgender woman, playing the 13th Doctor. In "The Star Beast," the character is back to being played by cis man David Tennant, considered by many to be one of the best Doctors. What does gender even mean to a regenerating alien? But even beyond the Doctor, the episode delves headfirst into issues surrounding the transgender community.

Yasmin Finney's Rose deals with transphobic remarks throughout "The Star Beast," including an altercation where she's deadnamed. Finny explained in an interview posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) how having to act in such scenes was particularly triggering: "It did kind of bring back some PTSD for me. Sadly, my high school experience was a lot of bullying and a lot of defending myself and having to put on a brave face."

Elsewhere in the episode, the Doctor refers to an alien called the Meep — a fuzzy, mammal-like entity — as "him," to which Rose responds, "You're assuming 'he' as a pronoun?" As is the case with the best science fiction, "Doctor Who" uses surreal, otherworldly concepts to tackle real-world issues, and in this instance, it appears to want to open a discussion on what it means to be trans in the modern world. Other transgender actors have appeared on "Doctor Who" before, like Bethany Black; however, Black's character isn't trans. Finney being trans and portraying an explicitly trans character is a fantastic step toward greater representation on a series that means so much to so many people.