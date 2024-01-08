This Dungeons & Dragons AI Makeover Of The Big Bang Theory Cast Is Perfect

"The Big Bang Theory" was firmly grounded in reality, but no doubt Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Sheldon (Jim Parsons), and the rest of their geeky cohorts wished they could've spent some time in the wildly fantastic realm of "Dungeons & Dragons." Instagrammer @benmornin used artificial intelligence to envision what that might look like with the main cast of the sitcom dressed in the garb of various D&D classes.

Sheldon looks like he's wearing a wizard robe, while several characters, including Penny (Kaley Cuoco), have been designated knights. Of course, people have thoughts on the AI-generated images, such as several users pointing out how Penny doesn't look anything like she does on the show. She almost resembles a cross between Cuoco and Margot Robbie, but fans were far more kind toward the AI's depiction of Raj (Kunal Nayyar).

Raj looks like he could be a scout, but people are more obsessed with how the AI (to borrow a Gen Z term) yassified him. User @comingupclove wrote, "Umm anyone else think Raj looks super hot?" They weren't alone in that assessment, as Raj is a clear standout in this line-up. If only the character had this kind of attention throughout his time on "The Big Bang Theory," maybe he wouldn't have been as lonely for so long.