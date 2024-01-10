The Game In Echo Episode 2 Is More Important Than You Think

Contains spoilers for "Echo" Season 1, Episode 2

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has tackled mythology, historical events, and street-level superheroics before, but "Echo" combines all three by connecting Maya "Echo" Lopez (Alaqua Cox) to her Choctaw ancestry. The first episode of the Disney+ show draws a line from her to the creation of the very first Choctaw people. The flashback of Episode 2, on the other hand, looks into a highly specific moment in history. The viewers meet Maya's temperamental ancestor Lowak (Morningstar Angeline), a star player who faces a formidable enemy in a high-stakes ball game where teams wield netted sticks to get the ball in the opponent's goal, and the losing team is banished.

The scene sets up a particular power Maya taps into during the train heist scene — a boost of physical prowess that resembles the one Lowak summons to win the match. However, ancestral superpowers aside, the game itself has plenty of significance. The teams are playing Choctaw stickball, aka Ishtaboli. Even the modern version of the game can get pretty physical, but in the past, the Choctaw used it for various purposes, from keeping warriors and hunters fit to settling disputes as a (comparatively) safe version of actual combat.

The sport's similarity to lacrosse isn't an accident, either. In fact, a similar Iroquois game is the original inspiration behind lacrosse as we know it.