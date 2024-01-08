Why Echo's New MCU Superhero Suit Is Being Roasted On Twitter

A costume can make or break any superhero adaptation. In the lead-up to the release of Marvel's "Echo" on Disney+ and Hulu, Maya Lopez's (Alaqua Cox) outfit has some raising eyebrows. On X, formerly known as Twitter, @DDevilUpdates shared a photo of the titular character in costume for the Marvel Cinematic Univers's newest series, and people have had a field day roasting it.

Critics of the attire believe it's too convoluted, especially compared to Echo's clothing in the source material. X user @venom0804 wishes it was a more straightforward design: "What was wrong with her comic look, which was literally just a tank top with a sun on it and a handprint on the face." The handprint marking is a major component of Echo's aesthetic missing from the photo, but there's always a chance she could acquire it later.

Of course, as is the case with social media discourse regarding any superhero project, there are bound to be bad-faith actors and trolls who bash something for the wrong reasons. But when it comes to this, many people seem to agree with @Nero7783, "Yeah, they're definitely doing too much."