The Real Reason Yuriy Sardarov Left Chicago Fire

Yuriy Sardarov graced "Chicago Fire" for seven full seasons and some change, but all good things must come to an end eventually. His character, Brian "Otis" Zvonecek, was a fan favorite, known for providing comic relief to complement some of the show's more dramatic moments. Sadly, though, Sardarov left the series after Otis died following a mattress factory fire in the Season 8 premiere. That being said, the writers felt his death had to happen to keep audiences invested in the show's storylines.

While speaking to Us, co-showrunner Derek Haas said Otis' death was necessary for adding legitimate stakes to the firefighters' missions. "We've had characters injured, and characters leave the show, but if you keep pulling that football, then the audience just stops believing that the dangerous situations are actually dangerous. So we decided we should do it." Haas noted that the show's only real tragic moment before then was Leslie Shay's (Lauren German) death in Season 3, so a heartbreaking demise was arguably long overdue.

Moreover, the tragic moment allowed the creators to explore the other characters in more detail, especially by looking at how each coped with their colleague's death. Of course, it's never easy to say goodbye to long-term cast members, but Sardarov didn't try to protest the decision.