What Happened To The Von Trapp Family After The Sound Of Music?

"The Sound of Music" is one of the most beloved movie musicals of all time, and it's such an engaging tale that it's pretty easy to forget it's based on a real family. But what happened to the real-life von Trapp family, who also left Austria before the Nazis fully invaded the country during World War II?

The family's on-screen patriarch, Georg von Trapp (played by Christopher Plummer), was a military man in real life as well, which gave his family high status. That said, the real von Trapps, including Georg's wife Maria (played on-screen by Julie Andrews) and their children, left Austria in 1938 as Adolf Hitler and his forces began to annex the country. Luckily for them, Georg was born in Zadar — now a major city in Croatia but a territory of Italy at the time — so the entire family were citizens of the nearby European country and could go there. They then ventured to London and finally across the ocean to the United States.

Since "The Sound of Music" only covers the family's dramatic escape from Austria — across a series of mountaintops in the film, no less — let's get into what happened after that: their lives in the U.S. and time spent performing as the Trapp Family Singers.