Who Is Cobalt Blue: Everything You Need To Know About The Flash's Evil Twin

DC Comics has introduced many powerful villains to The Flash's rogues gallery over his storied history. However, few have made their evil intentions more explicit than Cobalt Blue when it comes to enemies with a personal grudge.

Co-created by Mark Waid and Bryan Augustyn, the supervillain makes an immediate and significant impact on Wally West's life in "The Flash" #143 (by Waid, Augustyn, Pop Mhan, Chris Ivy, Tom McCraw, and Gaspar Saladino) by decimating Central City's Flash Museum. Using a magical gem to gain the powers of blue flame energy, Cobalt Blue attacks DC's speedster heroes, utilizing the mysterious artifact to try to steal their speed. After realizing he previously fought Cobalt Blue in the past alongside the then-deceased Barry Allen (who sacrificed himself years earlier during the multiverse-altering "Crisis on Infinite Earths") and that the villain wants to take out the hero's closest allies, Wally baits the new bad guy into a fight. When Cobalt Blue takes off his mask, Wally is stunned to see that the man he's fighting looks exactly like his deceased mentor, Barry — but he refers to himself as Malcolm Thawne.

In a game-changing moment, Cobalt Blue is revealed to be Barry's long-lost twin, who has made it his mission to defeat the speedster he believes stole his life. In doing so, Cobalt Blue proves to be one of the most menacing threats Wally and the rest of the Flash Family has ever faced. The villain's ambitions run deep across both space and time, leading DC's speedster heroes to take on not just him but his long line of ancestors, all of whom wield similar powers.