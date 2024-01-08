Verizon's 'Dramatic Dad' Commercial Has A Marvel Connection Only MCU Fans Caught

If you watch TV with commercials, there's a good chance you've spotted the "Dramatic Dad" Verizon commercial where a family's patriarch reacts poorly to typical phone plan annoyances. His levelheaded family assures him that Verizon is more reliable, but that message might've been lost on MCU fans who were too distracted by a vague sense that they've seen the daughter somewhere before.

The actor is Madeleine McGraw, and she played a young Hope Van Dyne in 2018's "Ant-Man and the Wasp." In fact, she reprised that character for the "What If...?" Season 2 episode, "What If... Peter Quill Attacked Earth's Mightiest Heroes?" Hope ends up saving the day in that episode as she befriends young Peter Quill (Mace Montgomery Miskel), who goes on a rampage at the request of his malevolent father, Ego (Kurt Russell).

It's a fun connection for Marvel fans, but for McGraw herself, the ad was special because she got to work on it with her brother. She posted an ad on her Instagram along with the caption, "Loved watching football yesterday and seeing this second spot from #Verizon. [Aidan McGraw] one of the best things about the end of 2023 was getting to work with you. Love you so much!" Madeleine McGraw may be young, but she already has a resume that would make many working actors jealous.